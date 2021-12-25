News

Christmas: Share joy, hope among all, Archbishop Martins urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on Nigerians to celebrate the joy of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, despite the insecurity and economic challenges in our country. In his 2021 Christmas message titled: ‘Joy to the world, the Lord is come,’ signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins also encouraged all citizens to be grateful to God for the gift of life, and for the grace of surviving the numerous security challenges that have arisen in the outgoing year.

He said: “Being alive to witness yet another Christmas is a great gift from God that should never be taken for granted, particularly in our present realities. “We know that thousands, who started this year with us, are no longer here having fallen victim to the endemic insecurity in the land caused by kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram terrorists, COVID-19, amongst others.

“Having come thus far, we must remain thankful and hopeful that the good Lord will sustain us to the end of this year and beyond.” While calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and tribal inclinations, to learn to live in peace, love and unity as exemplified by the life of Jesus Christ, he equally urged them to put aside their fears and open their minds and hearts to the beautiful message of the season. “The message of Christmas is a message of hope for everyone. The message that God loves us so much that He sent His only Son to redeem us and show us

 

