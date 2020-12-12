News

Christmas Shopping: StarTimes GO holds festival sales on Tech products

With the festive season in the air, StarTimes GO, an e-shopping channel on StarTimes pay-TV platform is organising its Christmas sales on December 12 to enable households beautify their homes.
Shoppers will have the opportunity to buy selected tech and household products with up to 50% discount.
The Christmas Festival Sales will hold on StarTimes GO Channel 002 and Facebook page @StarTimesNG live from 10 am.
The goods on display are directly from manufacturers and StarTimes has partnered them to subsidize the goods, saving shoppers extra money as inflation mounts. Goods will be sold at their bottom prices.
The products on display include Lontor range of products, TV sets, home theatres, electric shavers, among others.
Recently launched, StarTimes GO, an integrated e-shopping platform, offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at super cheap prices. Goods are directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.
StarTimes GO, the e-shopping channel which incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time is the first of its kind in Africa.
Available on free-to-air on Channel 002, StarTimes GO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shopping entertaining whilst the products are displayed by the hosts.
“StarTimes GO offers multiple shopping methods including TV shopping, online shopping and phone-call shopping. The slogan ‘Better Life, Lets Go’ is not just a slogan but encapsulates the idea that StarTimes GO is out to help people live better lives even as they adjust to new ways of living and enjoy non-contact top shopping experience through integrated services that combine TV, social media and phone-call,” Viki Liu, Brand Manager, StarTimes said.

