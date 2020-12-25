News

Christmas: The world needs love – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has highlighted the importance of love as the world battles to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.
In his Christmas message on Friday, he appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of the yuletide season to heal all that is broken in various countries across the world.
Jonathan noted that December 25, in the calendar of Christianity, signified the day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
According to him, it is a celebration that connects the world to love, selflessness, sacrifice, and solidarity – the virtues that Christ clearly propagated.
The former president believes Jesus Christ’s message of salvation speaks to the essence of both spiritual deliverance and earthly redemption.
He described it as a constant reminder that humanity would have a more peaceful existence if people of the world should rededicate themselves to friendship, kindness, and compassion.
Jonathan stated that people have been through a lot in 2020, especially navigating the traps of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
He wished Nigerians and others across the world merry Christmas.

