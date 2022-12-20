Christmas: Wema Bank sponsors Duke of Shomolu’s performances

Wema Bank has thrown its weight behind the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production, one of the fastest- growing theatre franchises in Nigeria, in its four-stage plays slated for this month.

According to Morolake Philip-Ladipo, the bank’s Acting Head of Marketing Communications and Investor Relations: “more than giving theatre lovers a special experience for the yuletide, the sponsorship shows the bank’s demonstration commitment towards the growth and development of arts and culture in the country.”

Morolake also disclosed that Wema Bank has been supporting theatre performances in the country for over five years given the social impact of stage plays to both the artists and to the audiences.

