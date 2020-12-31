Christmas without bombs: Buhari, security chiefs deserve All commendations – FCT Residents

Some well-meaning residents of the Federal Capital Territory has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security chiefs for a Christmas celebration free from bombings.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association’s leadership welcomes you all to this important press conference convoked to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies for giving Nigerians a peace Christmas Celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

We wish to state that the Federal Capital Territory and environs witnessed a peaceful Christmas Celebrations is a testament to the country’s security agencies’ unalloyed commitment to ensure that Nigerians are not subjected to acts of violence that would hinder the Christmas celebrations.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association uses this medium to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the political will needed to win the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities in the country.

We are also glad that this effort paid off as evident in how Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory observed a peaceful Christmas celebration without bombs detonating in religious places of worships and public places.

It is indeed a Christmas without bombs in the Federal Capital Territory and environs. For this, we commend the Service Chiefs for the incredible display of commitment towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

It must also be noted that with the right attitude and collective actions from all stakeholders in the country, the issue of insecurity in the country would indeed be a thing of the past. Nigerians must see the peaceful Christmas Celebrations as a step in the right direction. It behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to extend their support to the efforts of the security agencies in the country.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association classifies the 2020 Christmas celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory as one of the most peaceful since the annals of our democratic experience in 1999.

To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts, the Service Chiefs and other security agencies deserve all commendation for a job well-done, as well as words of encouragements in a bid to charge the security agencies not to rest on their oars.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association is confident that the peace experienced during the Christmas celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory and environs shall be replicated across the country in no distant time.

We call on all those that have been sponsoring acts of violence in the country to desist from their evil ways and give peace a chance in the country’s overall interest and progress.

We are also calling on the Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory to ensure that it extends cooperation to the country’s security agencies towards making the FCT a model in peace and security in the country.

It is also instructive to add that the religious bodies have a valuable role in sensitizing their members to shun acts that are inimical to the country’s peace and stability. This is as crucial as the efforts of the security agencies in the country.

The various traditional institutions also have a role to play in our quest to have the Nigeria of our dreams where peace and progress shall reign supreme. This much has been witnessed in other climes, and as such, there should be no excuse from our traditional rulers in this regard.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association is cognizant that there was a time in the annals of the country where residents in the Federal Capital Territory could not go to bed with their eyes closed.

It is also a statement of the fact that in times past, the Federal Capital Territory witnessed a mass exodus of people due to the level of insecurity. But all of these are things of the past since the coming on board of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association acknowledges the efforts so far and believes that if this momentum is sustained, Nigeria shall defeat terrorism in the fullness of time.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are full of praises for our security agencies that have toiled day and night. We as a result of this pledge to render our assistance in ways possible towards ensuring the success of their operations in the Federal Capital Territory, its environs, and other parts of the country.

We consequently encourage other well-meaning Nigerians across the country to assist the country’s security agencies by providing relevant and credible information that would contribute to the success of their operations in the quest to make Nigeria free from the clutches of terrorist and militant organizations.

Once again, our appreciation for President Muhammadu Buhari knows no bounds and the country’s Service Chiefs. They have been tireless in ensuring that the country is rid of criminal elements that have constituted themselves as clogs in the country’s wheels of progress.

The Concerned Abuja Residents Association’s leadership appreciates all that took time out time from their busy schedules to attend this press conference. We desire that Nigeria shall be great again.

We use this medium wish all residents in the Federal Capital Territory and all Nigerians a Happy New Year filled with peace and sustainable development.

Thanks and God bless Nigeria.

