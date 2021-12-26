Christmas: Zulum salutes soldiers battling insurgents

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has saluted soldiers who spent Christmas day on the battle field waging war against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

In a message by his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, the governor also hailed Christians in Borno, describing them as “hard-working, dedicated, peace-loving and easygoing fellow citizens.”

Zulum added: “I salute the good people of Borno State as I once again felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters at Christmas.

“I am sure that, insha Allah, our armed forces will remain focused to ensure a peaceful celebration and peaceful living afterwards.

“Our armed forces from all security establishments deserve our respect, love, trust and prayers. They even deserve our empathy when we reflect and consider the fact that as we, civilians, think about how to celebrate the season, soldiers in particular and other security personnel as well as our volunteers are holding forth in front lines to keep off insurgents who never mean well, and who always want to ruin every joyous moment.”

The governor, however, urged fellow citizens to remain prayerful for the victories of our troops, and an end to the insurgency.

