Metro & Crime

Christmas: Zulum salutes soldiers battling insurgents

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Christmas: Zulum salutes soldiers battling insurgents

 

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has saluted soldiers who spent Christmas day on the battle field waging war against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

In a message by his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, the governor also hailed Christians in Borno, describing them as “hard-working, dedicated, peace-loving and easygoing fellow citizens.”

Zulum added: “I salute the good people of Borno State as I once again felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters at Christmas.

“I am sure that, insha Allah, our armed forces will remain focused to ensure a peaceful celebration and peaceful living afterwards.

“Our armed forces from all security establishments deserve our respect, love, trust and prayers. They even deserve our empathy when we reflect and consider the fact that as we, civilians, think about how to celebrate the season, soldiers in particular and other security personnel as well as our volunteers are holding forth in front lines to keep off insurgents who never mean well, and who always want to ruin every joyous moment.”

The governor, however, urged fellow citizens to remain prayerful for the victories of our troops, and an end to the insurgency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

France, C’River to collaborate on waste to energy project

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State government has announced that it was working with the French government to produce electricity from waste sourced from the state. Mr. Ayodeji Okele, who paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade on Tuesday, said he had led a consortium of French companies to conduct a feasibility studies on the waste management […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Scores escape death in  fresh building collapse in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

…as LASBCA begins demolition of affected buildings Muritala Ayinla Scores of occupants have escaped death as a three-storey building in the Aguda area of Surulere partially caved in, leaving a yet-to- be ascertained number of residents injured. New Telegraph learnt that incident occured at 4, Kola John Street with some sections of the building affected. […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 20, sexually assaults minor in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 20-year-old man, Ayo Adenupebi has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Akodo area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt was arrested by detectives attached to Akodo Police Station for sexually assaulting the minor who lives on the same street with him. The Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica