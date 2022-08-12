Arts & Entertainments

Christy O reveals who will win BBNaija 2022

Christy O, the recently evicted BBNaija season seven housemate, says Phyna is likely to win the show because “she has so much energy”. The entrepreneur was evicted from the ‘Level Up’ edition on Sunday alongside Cyph — after two weeks on the show.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, the 23-year-old reflected on her stint on the show and plans for the future. Asked who she thinks will win this year’s edition of the show, she said: “I don’t know about the other house, but talking from mine while on the show, I’m rooting for Phyna. She has a lot of energy.” On her eviction, Christy O said she was still trying to find her feet on the show when she was sent packing from the house. “It was more of the whole lockdown thing. My body started reacting to water and I was like oh my God, I’ll be on national TV and because I’m light-skinned, it’s very easy to see my body clearly,” she said.

“Even though Big Brother took care of that, it wasn’t the way I wanted my skin to be…so the first week, I was out there but not really out there.” The entrepreneur also spoke on her budding friendship with Pharm- Savi, fellow housemate, and why she cannot date him.

Christy O described the 27-year-old pharmacist, born Saviour Akpa, as a “confused person” who doesn’t know what he wants, adding that he is not straightforward. “I think PharmSavi has intentions for me but he is not one of those straightforward guys. I kept saying he’s confused because this minute he’s like I want slim lady, then the minute, he will say something else,” she said. “I wouldn’t have agreed if he made his intentions known because he’s not straightforward. I like straightforward and intentional guys.”

 

