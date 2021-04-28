Chukwu-Ndukwe: Rivalry among strikers healthy for Eagles

Former Super Eagles striker, Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe, has told Coach Gernot Rohr to give the country’s marksmen doing well in Europe and all parts of the world equal opportunities during the World Cup qualifying round kicking off next month. Chukwu– Ndukwe said Nigerians would welcome healthy competitions among Nigerian strikers abroad and home stressing that the performance of the strikers in the top leagues in Europe this season will help solidify the national team of Nigeria.

Chukwu-Ndukwe speaking with journalists said the healthy rivalry among the players will see them getting better and that will certainly improve their game and the national team. But Rohr has pegged his invitations on some forwards thereby given the likes of Simy Nwankwo who is doing well at his club a cold shoulder. Rohr insists that Nigeria’s squad is already overflowing with striking talent and argues that Spain-based Sadiq Umar deserves a chance before Nwankwo. But Chukwu- Ndukwe countered : “It’s good that they are having this competition among themselves, actually if you’re a striker what you want to wake up and see is to see your name as headlines that you have scored or that you have a good assist but the competition is healthy for the national team.” The 28-year-old Nwankwo is enjoying a brilliant season in Serie A with Crotone, with his two goals in their 4-3 win over Parma this past weekend breaking a couple of notable records. Nwankwo has now reached 19 league goals this season, a mark which eclipses the previous best tally (17, Yakubu Aiyegbeni for Blackburn Rovers in 2011-12) by a Nigerian player in a single campaign in the top five European leagues.

