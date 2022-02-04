Business

Chukwu: Nigeria must create right environment to attract FDI

Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has said that if Nigeria is determined to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), it must start with creating the right environment as well as appropriate fiscal incentives to out-compete current preferred destinations of foreign capital such as China, India, Vietnam, among others. According to him, foreign direct investors will go to a country with stable macro-economic policy environment with low or moderate inflation; stable interest rates; stable or predictable exchange rates; easy access to foreign exchange and minimal capital controls.

Chukwu in his presentation at the February 2022 bi-monthly forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), held in Lagos yesterday, noted that investors are interested in large and skilled labour market, relatively free labour of less union and government control. He noted that Nigeria recorded $1.44 billion inflow of FDI in 2015, $1.028 billion recorded in 2020 as against $340.55billion in 9 months 2021, which according to him, is a far cry from those of other countries in the region “Investors gear their foreign direct investments toward economies where they have the highest potential for profit and the least risk. As such, the dent of the social unrest to the image and perceived risk of long-term capital investment would mean that the country will struggle in attracting the much-desired longterm finance needed for accelerated growth and enhanced job opportunities,” he said.

 

