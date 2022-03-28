Chukwueze, Bonke doubtful for Ghana clash in Abuja

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze and midfielder Innocent Bonke are in a race against time to be fit for tomorrow’s make-or-mar World Cup playoffs against Ghana in Abuja after he injured his hamstrings in the first game in Kumasi.

The hamstring injury is a recurring complaint for Chukwueze and he has even had surgery for it previously.

He was forced out of the Kumasi clash in the second half mainly due to the injury. Coach Augustine Eguavoen said ‘Samu’ and some other players who carried knocks from the Ghana game were rested for Saturday’s recovery training in Abuja.

Officials have assured the injury situation in the team is not serious, but it appears that may not be the case with Chukwueze and Bonke

