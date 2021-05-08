Sports

Chukwueze eager to return from injury ahead Europa League final

Super Eagles and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukweze, says he can’t wait to be back from injury for the Europa League final. The Nigerian winger was taken off in the first half after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second leg semi-final clash with Arsenal in London on Thursday. Despite Chukwueze going off with over 60 minutes left to play, Villarreal protected their slim advantage and zoomed to the final with 2-1 aggregate victory. After the game, injured Chukwueze couldn’t walk and was carried by teammate Vicente Iborra as he joined the rest of the squad to celebrate their first-ever European final. Commenting on his injury, Chukwueze thanked the fans for the their messages and also assured them that he would return for the final. “To the finals 💛💛, Can’t wait to be back soon, Thank you all for your messages” he posted on his Instagram page. Vi l l a r – real will now clash with Manchester United at the 41,000 capacity Gdansk Stadium (Stadion Energa) in Gdansk, Poland on May 26.

