Chukwueze, Nwakali to maintain dazzling start to LaLiga campaign

Super Eagles players, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Nwakali will be on parade for their respective clubs this weekend as StarTimes brings all the live actions of LaLiga matches. Chukwueze will lead Villarreal in their La Liga fixture against Eibar on Saturday at 3 pm, while Nwakali’s newly-promoted Huesca will face Cadiz on Sunday also at 3 pm. Nwakali made his La Liga debut as a substitute last Sunday and had a 100% success pass rate to help his side secure a draw against Chukwueze’s Villarreal. All La Liga matches air live on StarTimes’ Sports Premium Channel, a channel dedicated to the Spanish league, in French commentary.

Both Chukwueze and Nwakali are undoubtedly the Siamese twins of Nigerian football having started their career at Umuahiabased Diamond Soccer Academy en route to playing pivotal roles when Nigeria won the FIFA U17 World Cup at Chile 2015.

While Chukwueze shone last season, with some eye-catching performances for the Yellow Submarines, Nwakali featured when Huesca won promotion back to La Liga in July after a 3–0 win over CD Numancia to secure the Segunda title on the last matchday. Also this weekend, reigning champions Real Madrid return to action as they begin the defence of their title on Sunday evening at Real Sociedad, meaning Blancos midfielder Martin Odegaard could face the team where he spent last season on loan.

Saturday begins with Villarreal CF at home to SD Eibar, two teams who started their seasons with home draws last weekend against SD Huesca and RC Celta respectively. New Villarreal coach Unai Emery will be hoping for a first three points, while Eibar will recall they lost 4-0 on their last visit to the Estadio de la Ceramica, just two months ago near the end of last season.

