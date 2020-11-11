Sports

Chukwueze, Onuachu target six points, AFCON ticket

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

Two prominent Super Eagles players, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu have expressed optimism over the team’s ability to grab six points in the back-to-back encounter against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. Speaking at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, Chukwueze said it was important to win the two matches and put the Africa Nations Cup ticket in the bag. “We are very determined to go all out and win on Friday and also in the away tie.

We have to take our chances and put the ticket beyond the reach of all other in the group. “I will put in my best to help the team achieve success and will double my effort to attempt getting a goal for myself in the game.”

Onuachu said it would be a difficult match because not much is known about the visiting team. “We are used to situations like this as professionals but we want to win well and ensure we are already through to the AFCON finals when we are going back to our clubs,” he said. Chukwueze and Onuachu however regretted that they would be playing behind closed doors at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday in Benin.

“We love to see our fans and hear them cheer us and the goals but because of the current situation, we have to play without them but we will give our best to make them happy,” Chukwueze added. Nigeria currently have six point from two games played so far in the qualifiers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Sanchez finally joins Inter on three-year deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club on a free transfer to join Inter Milan on a three-year deal. Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since August 2019, will receive a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract. Sanchez’s departure brings […]
Sports

Saka targets another win over Leicester City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Bukayo Saka is excited about Arsenal’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but has turned his attention to the next game against Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City.   Saka produced a man of the match performance as he helped the Gunner secured their fourth consecutive win under Mikel Arteta.   The youngster celebrated his new […]
Sports

Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United suffered a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they were humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir. Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: