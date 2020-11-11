Chukwueze, Onuachu target six points, AFCON ticket

Two prominent Super Eagles players, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu have expressed optimism over the team’s ability to grab six points in the back-to-back encounter against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. Speaking at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, Chukwueze said it was important to win the two matches and put the Africa Nations Cup ticket in the bag. “We are very determined to go all out and win on Friday and also in the away tie.

We have to take our chances and put the ticket beyond the reach of all other in the group. “I will put in my best to help the team achieve success and will double my effort to attempt getting a goal for myself in the game.”

Onuachu said it would be a difficult match because not much is known about the visiting team. “We are used to situations like this as professionals but we want to win well and ensure we are already through to the AFCON finals when we are going back to our clubs,” he said. Chukwueze and Onuachu however regretted that they would be playing behind closed doors at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday in Benin.

“We love to see our fans and hear them cheer us and the goals but because of the current situation, we have to play without them but we will give our best to make them happy,” Chukwueze added. Nigeria currently have six point from two games played so far in the qualifiers.

Like this: Like Loading...