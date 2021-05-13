Sports

Chukwueze will have no problem in England, says Finidi

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, has revealed that Villarreal star, Samuel Chukwueze, will have no problem adapting to pattern of play in the English Premier League amidst calls from Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and West Ham United. In an interview with TribalFootball. com, George said the former junior international has what it takes to excel in any club in England. It has been three years since Chukwueze made his first-team breakthrough with Villarreal. Since then, the Nigeria international has established himself as one of La Liga’s most exciting young talents, with his performances catching the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

George, who won 62 caps for Nigeria, is a keen observer of Spanish football and believes Chukwueze is ready to handle the rigours of the Premier League. “Samuel Chukwueze can make it to any club he wants too,” George said. “But it depends on what he wants and how well and determined that he wants it. “There is no doubt that he is a very good player. He has to remain focused. If it is in England, he can play in EPL. “He has the speed, the quality and the technique. Definitely, he can play in England.” Unfortunately for Chukwueze, who has an €80m release clause in his contract, a hamstring injury means he is in doubt for the Europa League final against Manchester United on May 26.

