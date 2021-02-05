Sports

Chukwueze’s surgery successful

Samuel Chukwueze has undergone successful surgery on his groin at a facility in Munich, Germany. The Nigeria international and Villarreal star aggravated the injury during the Yellow Submarine’s 4-0 triumph at Celta Vigo in a Spanish topflight game – having replaced French midfielder Etienne Capoue in the 66th minute. Subsequently, he has been out of action for Unai Emery’s team – missing fixtures against Tenerife, Granada, Huesca, Girona, Real Sociedad and Levante.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga side confirmed on Thursday that the 21-yearold’s operation went well alongside teammate Ruben Pena. “Samuel Chukwueze, who was been out injured receiving treatment for discomfort in his groin, has undergone surgery this morning [Thursday] by Doctor Ulrike Muschaweck in Munich, hoping to definitively relieve him of said pain,” a statement from the club website read. “Ruben Pena suffered muscle damage to his left hamstring in yesterday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Levante. “Both footballers’ recovery time will depend on how they progress.”

