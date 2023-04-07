Chukwueze’s Villareal take on Real Madrid live on GOtv

Form Nigerian forward, Samuel Chukwueze, will be hoping to inspire his team to an upset victory against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. Chukwueze, with a tally of 9 goals and 7 assists this season, will be keen to produce a match winning performance against the host who are currently winless in their last 3 games against the Yellow Submarine in the league. Villareal’s manager, Quique Setién was full of praise for the Nigerian at the end of the team’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad and he urged him to maintain the momentum.

“He has maintained a great level of performance and I hope he keeps it up because, on days like today, he’s decisive,” Setién said at the postmatch briefing. Real Madrid are 12 points adrift of their archrival Barcelona, they will be buoyed by a 4-0 away victory at the Camp Nou in the Copa Del Rey ahead of this tie. Tune in SuperSport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 8pm on Saturday. On Sunday night, Rayo Vallecano will host third-placed Atletico Madrid. While the last two duels between this team ended in draws, the home team is on a 5-game winless streak and may find it difficult to stop Diego Simeone’s men who are currently on a 4-game winning streak.

Tune in SuperSport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 8pm. League leader Barcelona will challenge Girona at the Camp Nou on Monday night. Xavi Hernandez’s men boast an impressive record against their opponent having won 8 of their 10 matches losing just 1. Barcelona are keen to maintain their lead at the top of the table in their quest to see the La Liga trophy return to the Camp Nou. Tune in SuperSport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 8pm to enjoy the game.

