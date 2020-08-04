Sports

Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister

The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972.

 

Some of his teammates include Godwin Achebe , Emmanuel Omiunu , Isaac Nnado Jide Johnson, Lati Gomez and Niyi Omowon. In his tributes to the Former Rangers and Plateau player who was refered to as it’s a goal because of his goal scoring prowess, the Minister Said” Nigeria has lost another great player in Igweonu who was such a prolific scorer that he was nicknamed it is a goal. He

 

belonged to the old generation of players who played in Nigeria’s first appearance in the Nations Cup in 1963 in Ghana.

 

He was not just a great player, he was also a role model to many players who emulated his sterling qualities. He was one of the golden boys of that era. He made so much impact that canot be forgotten in Nigeria’s football history. We have lost a rear gem, another chapter has closed in our football history. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Nigerian Football family.

 

May God console the family and may his soul rest in peace” ,the Minister said. Igweonu played for The Porth Harcourt Red Devils with whom he won the Challenge Cup, Rangers and Plateau team.

