Sports

Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972.

 

Some of his teammates include Godwin Achebe , Emmanuel Omiunu , Isaac Nnado Jide Johnson, Lati Gomez and Niyi Omowon. In his tributes to the Former Rangers and Plateau player who was refered to as it’s a goal because of his goal scoring prowess, the Minister Said” Nigeria has lost another great player in Igweonu who was such a prolific scorer that he was nicknamed it is a goal.

 

He belonged to the old generation of players who played in Nigeria’s first appearance in the Nations Cup in 1963 in Ghana. He was not just a great player, he was also a role model to many players who emulated his sterling qualities.

 

He was one of the golden boys of that era. He made so much impact that canot be forgotten in Nigeria’s football history. We have lost a rear gem, another chapter has closed in our football history. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Nigerian Football family.

 

May God console the family and may his soul rest in peace” ,the Minister said.

 

Igweonu played for The Porth Harcourt Red Devils with whom he won the Challenge Cup, Rangers and Plateau team.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

UEFA League: Man City could face Juve or Lyon with win over Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid. City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the tournament, reports the BBC. Draw in […]
Sports

Report: Lampard eying new goalkeeper

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea will try to sign a goalkeeper this summer because Frank Lampard is not convinced Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future as his long-term No 1 at Stamford Bridge. Several clubs in Spain have expressed an interest in signing Arrizabalaga but Chelsea want to get back as much of the world-record £71 million they paid […]
Sports

England’s World Cup winner, Jack Charlton, dies at 85

Posted on Author Reporter

  England World Cup winner and legendary Leeds United defender Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85. Leeds confirmed the news that their former centre-back had passed away on Friday night following a long-term illness. Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23-year period, becoming one of the all-time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: