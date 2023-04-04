Chukwu’s Death: Kinsmen Places Causes On Killers

The people of Amuri Ancient kingdom, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Tuesday, invoked the spirit of their ancestors, to avenge the assassination of Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District.

Chukwu, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oji-River Branch, was gruesomely assassinated on February 22, 2023, at Amechi Awkunanaw, in Agbani, Nkanu West LGA headquarters while returning from a campaign, ahead of the February 25 election.

Although, his younger brother, Kelvin Chukwu, who was later nominated to replace him by the party won the senatorial seat, condemnation and rain of curses continue to trail his assassination.

The community leaders are unhappy because no state government functionary, including the sitting governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has openly spoken against the dastardly act.

Security agencies, especially the police, have though attributed his killing to the activities of the unknown gunmen and separatist agitation. But the family has, however, debunked the police report, insisting that their son’s killing was politically motivated.

While performing the traditional ritual, which was held at the community’s ancestral square, the late Chukwu’s kith and kinsmen rained curses on those behind the gruesome assassination, their sponsors, and their immediate families.

Natives of Amuri from the four communities that make up the Ancient Kingdom, led by the eldest men in the locality and two traditional rulers, Igwe Charles Nwoye and Igwe Fidelis Nsiegbu were also at the popular Obodo Okolo, Chukwu’s ancestral square, as early as 9 am, “with one voice to place curses and invoke the spirit of our forefathers and gods of the land to go after those behind the brutal killing of Chukwu,” a community leader informed.

Igwe Nwoye and his associates, in their separate remarks, said as a people, they believe strongly in natural justice and the ideology of ‘live and let live’, urging their ancestors to arise and bring justice to their late son.

The monarchs, equally prayed to the gods of the land to ensure that anyone involved, directly or indirectly in the unholy act, young or old is made to face the consequences of their nefarious activities, adding, “He who kills by the sword, must surely die by the sword.”

Addressing journalists shortly after the rituals, Chukwu’s younger brother and senator-elect, expressed gratitude to his kinsmen for the love and solidarity extended to the family since the ugly incident occurred.

He specifically thanked the two monarchs in attendance and elders of the kingdom, stressing that rituals seeking natural justice for his late brother have never failed the community from the beginning, especially when such present calamity befalls any of the localities.

Chukwu disclosed that his family was yet to recover from the shock of the politician’s murder.

