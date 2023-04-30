Faith

Church Celebrates 17th Anniversary

The Evangelical Ark Mission (TEAM) International, one of the fastest growing Nigerian Christian Ministries located in Asia celebrated its 17th anniversary on the 16th of April, 2023, at the TEAM Convention Center, Las Piñas City, Philippines.

The event, which attracted thousands of church mem – bers and dignitaries from all walks of life in the Philip – pines, was characterized by quality praise and worship sessions with inspirational messages from local and international speakers.

The two-hour programme featured Jasmine Henry, a famous Philippine singer, gospel rap sensation KDJ, Congressman Ron Salo, Mrs Lara Villafuerte, Bishop Ted Malangen, Bishop Ricardo Sio and the guest speaker, Dr Effa Emmanuel, who gave rousing messages.

Others were The National Director of Christian Bish – ops and Ministers Asso – ciation of the Philippines (CBMAP), Bishop Rey Santillana and the Presiding Bishop of TEAM, Bishop Tony Marioghae, also graced the occasion.

In his message, Bishop Marioghae challenged Christians to transform the world through the Spirit of wisdom, revelation and knowledge.The cleric said: “Success is not a product of chance but the fruit of deliberate choices, empowered by intentional actions inspired by a purpose-driven lifestyle.”

TEAM is one of the fastest growing and influential churches in the Philippines, with tens of thousands of members and many churches in Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, America and other parts of the world with a mission to disciple nations, equip leaders in every spectrum of life and transform countless lives, a statement from the church indicated.

