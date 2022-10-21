Church donates furniture to school, recognises outstanding teachers

In celebration of the International Teacher’s Day, a life-enriching church, Captain’s House Fellowship, has donated ten sets of classroom furniture to the students of Ayedere Ajibola Senior High School, Ketu, Alapere, Lagos State. The church also honoured seven teachers and the school principal for their outstanding contributions to the well-being and outstanding academic performance of the students. The teachers rewarded include Mrs. Jinadu Biola Adenike, Mr. Lawal Adebola Rasaki, Mrs. Okwara Esther Chika, Mrs. Orulebaja Yinka Tosin, Mr. Tohabru Festus, Mrs. Chimezie Victoria Lebechi, Mrs. Raheem Aniyat Omojuowo as well as the outgoing Principal, Mrs Odimayomi Cecilia Olayinka
