Church embarks on women empowerment

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Province 18, recently took steps to give women empowerment a priority. REGINA OTOKPA reports

In its first special programme for all married and single women in the Province, the church empowered some of its indigent members including the widows.

It also trained them on how to maintain good mental health by adopting healthy mental health practices; accepting oneself; learning to express ones feelings and staying socially active among others.

Beneficiaries of the empowerment programme were selected from the twelve zonal parishes of the province and were recommended by their pastors, and provided with resources relevant in their line of businesses such as food stuff, sewing machine, melon machine among others.

Speaking to Inside Abuja, Pastorin- charge, FCT Province 18, Pastor Sola Olukoya, explained that the province is raising women of distinction.

As part of the empowerment programme, he pledged to donate 1950 crates of Coca Cola soft drinks to all women in this line of business.

This means that no fewer than 60 women in the programme who were listed as dealers in soft drinks will receive thirty crates of minerals each before the end October, 2022. Furthermore, the Pastor announced the provision of Health Insurance Scheme for members to enroll with the sum of N13,500.

According to him, the Church equally plans to conduct the Clear Vision programme in which members with defective eyes will be treated. Already, over 20 doctors have been engaged, and free eye glasses will be distributed during the programme. Similarly, some members of the congregation will soon undergo training in solar energy installation in homes business places.

These efforts, according to Pastor Olukoya are geared towards ensuring that members are empowered for multiple streams of income. Also speaking, Wife of the Pastorin- charge of FCT Province 18, Pastor Mrs. Titi Olukoya said women empowerment will be done in the zone for different categories of women to ensure that nobody is left behind.

The maiden meeting of women, according to her, was convened as a foundation laying event. “We are laying a strong foundation for tomorrow; We want every woman under FCT Province 18 to have a solid foundation in Christ Jesus,” she said. Mrs Olukoya listed the mission of the Provincial Women Fellowship to include equipping, encouraging and energizing every woman in the Province.

She said they will affect, impact and touch every one. To achieve this, the province will organize Widows Convention, Sisters Convention, Women Convention, Jubilee Night, Female Ministers Meeting, Children/ Teens Parties among other programmes. All these are aimed at preparing the women spiritually, emotionally and physically.

On his part, the Guest Minister at the programme, Dr Victor Oshadare exposed the women on how to add value and create wealth through multiple streams of income. The practical lesson gave a guide on investment and business opportunities available in different sectors and on sourcing of income.

The Province tagged ‘Province of Distinction’ is working to transform all members to emerge as ambassadors of diligence, integrity, knowledge and to be sound in the Word of God.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...