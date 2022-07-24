Church holds anniversary

First district anniversary of CAC Oke Irapada, New Jerusalem, TY junction, off Iyana Agbala, New Ife road, Ibadan comes up on Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at the church auditorium.

A statement by the church district superintendent, Pastor Emmanuel Ayobami (AGS) said the theme “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord” was extracted from Psalms 100 verse 1. Pastor (Dr.) Henry Ojo, CAC President World Wide; Pastor (Dr.) J.D Onagwa, General Superintendent, Pastor E.A Ogunrinde, General Evangelist are part of the leaders expected

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...