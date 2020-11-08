Faith

Church leader apologises for erroneous coronavirus responses

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The leader of the Presbyterian Church of Korea on Tuesday apologised over what he called “churches erroneous responses during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Pastor So Gang-suk said at a news conference in Seoul that Korean Churches failed to exert leadership and fulfil their responsibility amid the spread of the infectious disease, reports Yonhap. He added that “in the face of the spread of COVID-19, the Church should have respected the lives of our neighbours as much as it respects worship.

 

“But people turned their back on the Church as it prioritised freedom of faith and stuck to in-person worship.” Senior pastor of the Sae Eden Church in Yongin, south of Seoul, took the helm of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination in September.

 

“Some Churches even raised the eyebrows of the public as they became the epicentres of coronavirus infection,’’ he lamented. He called on the Church to enhance efforts to communicate with the people, present correct directions for society and better protect vulnerable neighbours.

 

The pastor also promised that the group would play an active role in resuming exchanges with North Korea. He said the Unification Ministry and Christian leaders would hold a meeting on Friday on medical cooperation between South and North Korea.

 

The Presbyterian Church would participate in discussion on measures to aid North Korea, including delivering medical supplies that are not subject to UN sanctions, he added.

 

Lee Seung-hui, his predecessor, also said that “the Presbyterian Church is already working with Pyongyang’s forest authorities in a forestation project in the North.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Pope Francis appoints Rev Biliyock as Monsignor

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Abba Biliyock as a Monsignor.   According to Rev Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor of Kafanchan diocese, the bishop, Most Rev. Julius Kundi received the cheering news of the elevation of Rev. Monsignor Biliyock through the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, His Excellency, Antonio Guido Filipazzi. […]
Faith

RCCG excommunicates pastor for attempting adultery

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

T he Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.     Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church, was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.     RCCG’s […]
Faith

Marriage registry tax is illegal –Barrister Ezeala

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

While the controversy generated by government’s introduction of marriage registry tax has not abated, a legal practitioner, Barrister Chukwuma Ezeala, x-rays the contending issue between Statutory and Christian Marriages in the country, in this interview with journalists. Excerpts   What exactly is the bone of contention regarding statutory and Church marriages in Nigeria? Statutory marriage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: