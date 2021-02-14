Church makes case for Nigeria’s restructuring as it marks 60th anniversary

Tai Anyanwu The leadership of New Estate Baptist Church (NEBC), has asked the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to ensure that Nigeria’s present political structure is restructured through a constitutional means.

This, the church said, is inevitable to preserve the nation’s unity and ensure that dividends of democracy thrived under a peaceful environment for all Nigerian people regardless of ethnic, religious or sectional divide.

The Pastor in Charge of the church, Rev Amos Achi Kunat, made the appeal during a press conference held in Lagos, recently, to acquaint journalists with series of activities earmarked for the church’s 60th anniversary celebration which commenced today with a Service featuring the church’s history and cutting of the anniversary cake.

Speaking on behalf of the church leadership, Rev Amos said that it is a good thing and one worthy of thanksgiving to God that Nigeria has operated a Democratic system of government for 22 uninterrupted years. The cleric, however, observed that Nigerians would thrive best in all our endeavours under a democratic environment that allows people to freely aspire and develop their God given abilities to live the good life under the guidance of God and good governance.” He expressed disappointment that democracy as it is practiced in the country today leaves much to be desired.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that our democracy has not gained the expected traction that allows for the free rein of dividends that are the hallmarks of democracy to flourish in our environment. We are more than ever before faced with multifaceted challenges that have made this experiment to be questioned.”

“Some of these challenges in our recent history include economic, sociocultural and insecurity occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, farmers/Fulani herders’ killings, and kidnapping as well as unsecured highways making travels within the country a major concern to our people.

“As a church, we are always praying for the intervention of God in the affairs of our dear nation; for the success of our political leaders and for the peace of Nigeria, so that we all can enjoy peace, progress and prosperity. “Given the loud cries of the people, we, therefore, want to use this opportunity of our 60th anniversary to ap- peal to the government of the day to be more responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“We call on the government to do all within its power and muster all resources available to it as well as employ the services of Nigerians across the different spectrums of life to find lasting solutions to the economic and security problems confronting the nation before they assume a dangerous curve,”

Rev Amos added. The servant of God maintained that Nigerians will thrive best in every endeavours under a democratic environment that allows people to freely aspire and develop their God given abilities to live the good life under the guidance of God and good governance.

Hence, he further appealed to the government to be fully committed to the deepening of the nation’s democratic experiment by ensuring that all the sections and regions of the country are given a sense of belonging.

He pointed out that government needs to empower the private sector to be able to take charge of the commanding heights of the nation’s economy and to enable Nigerian companies compete globally.

“It is our hope and belief that when we would be celebrating our 100 year anniversary as a nation and a church that Nigeria would be a freer and Godly society. We hope that we would have become a better organised society with security and stability. We hope that Nigeria would be among the most industrialised, developed and modernised nations of the world attracting the best of humanity and a shining as well as guiding light to all nations,”

Rev Amos added. While explaining the theme of the anniversary celebration, the Pastor in charge added: “The celebration is not necessarily to sing the praise of the church but an occasion to reflect on the goodness and mercies of God and place on record some of the milestones that the church has recorded within these 60 years and challenge ourselves to march ahead with hope and faith in God knowing that we have not yet attained perfection.

This is aptly captured in the theme of the anniversary, which simply states: ‘New Estate Baptist Church Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: An Enduring Legacy.”

Rev Amos also gave a peak into the church’s vision for the next generation saying: “We as a church will make the church more relevant to the yearnings and aspirations of the people and society at large, without compromising the integrity of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

We would make the church more family and youth friendly,” Rev Amos stated. Meanwhile, the church has lined up series of events spanning the whole year to celebrate this great occasion in her life.

The celebration will formally commence on February 14, 2021 with a Celebration Service at the church premises featuring a presentation of the history of the church, cutting of the anniversary cake, musical ministration and a sermon by Pastor Kayode Pitan of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), a former active member and Sunday School teacher in NEBC, among others.

Other activities include: SME Grant Competition for young entrepreneurs and business persons from NEBC Family Churches; Community – based Projects; Education Conference for teachers of targeted schools; Donation of IT equipment to selected schools within our Surulere community; and Music concert by NEBC family churches among others

