Church members weep as bulldozers demolish worship centre

Members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Iddo Sarki could not hold back their emotions, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s bulldozers pulled down their beautiful Church. The Church building was one of the over 350 buildings demolished yesterday as the Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation resumed its onslaught on the community said to have become a colony of desperate investors and residents. The helpless Church members wept uncontrollably, while their obviously devastated Pastor Ayodele and immediate family members watched with bottled emotions.

The Pastor’s son, Innocent Ayodele, who battled tears to speak to newsmen, said that both their church and living home were pulled down. While he admitted that the land upon which the church and residence stood were illegally purchased, he revealed that the local chiefs had assured them that the demolition would not affect them. Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah said it was unfortunate that the church and other structures were constructed without approval from relevant authorities.

Attah noted that returning the bulldozers to the community was very necessary to sustaining the tempo of the sanitation, as the level of illegalities recorded there had become very alarming.

