Church of God Mission frowns at unemployment level

•Launches empowerment platform to help families

The Church of God Mission, Garden City Lekki, in Lagos State, has decried the high unemployment level in Nigeria, describing it as the root cause of terrorism, banditry and other forms of insecurity besetting the nation. The Senior Pastor of the parish and the Coordinator of the Lagos Island Zone of the Ministry, Rev Chris Ubamadu, who expressed the view, was also disenchanted with the fact that the receiving end of the hardship created by unemployment and insecurity in the nations are men, women, children and families who have become victims of food insecurity, out of school cases, homelessness and all manners of socio economic challenges that are bedeviling the society. He, however, disclosed that his church has taking steps to see how the Church of God Mission, Guarded City, Lekki, could provide job opportunities and empowerment for some families even if that could provide a fraction of the solutions to the issues of unemployment and insecurity in the country. On that premise, the cleric said that his church has come up with an economic empowerment and business networking platform aimed at enabling unemployed members of the public to leverage on opportunity existing in different sectors of the economy to earn a decent living for their families. Rev Ubamadu told journalists that platform christened Round Table, Lekki,’ comes up on May 1, and will expose participants to the opportunities that exist in real estate sector and focus on how people could tap into the it with little or no capital and reap good income to take care of their family needs. His words: “Nigeria is grappling today with a lot of things that look like new challenges. Today we have insecurity at the highest; today we have religious intolerance in the highest form, and today we have banditry. Those are new terms that have come into Nigerian language structure. We hardly heard of those terms 10 or 15 years ago. Today terrorism is a part of our national lives.” He explained that a lot of things are happening, pointing out that many young people who have the opportunity or options in response to the challenges, have actually left the country even as Nigeria is regarded as the poverty capital of the world in terms of food shortages, out of school children, a whole number of areas. Rev Ubamadu regretted that some of the problems had been in existence in the past but added that it seems to be getting worse by the day. “So we at the Church of God Mission, Garden City, asked ourselves; what can we do to halt the tide of negativity in Nigeria, what we can do to help in a little way much as it may be to even be part of the solution to the problem; because at the bottom of these problems are families; men, women and children who are directly affected by all of these things we have mentioned are maladies affecting our country today,” the cleric continued. According to Ubamadu, a study of the root cause of these problems revealed a humongous challenge, the challenge of unemployment. “Now people can debate it back and forth, but the truth remains when you really look at it critically, you find out that unemployment is the bane of all of these issues we are having today. “Guys who are taking up terrorism would not have done so if they were gainfully employed. We have heard from the bandits and their representatives from time and time again, and they have told the nation why they have gone into banditry because they were looking for a means to an end to feed their family needs. That is unemployment. A few weeks ago, one new word came into our national life; what they call hoodlums, the stealing of palliatives and all of that. All of those things talk about unemployment.” He added: “At least we saw the difference when the employment youths were involved in the ENDSARS campaign; it was peaceful for a long time. And then the unemployed youths involved got out of hand. So in all of these issues that Nigeria is facing today, you will find out that unemployment is at the root of all these things; because if these people are gainfully employed, then of course you will find out that they will not have the time and there will be no motivation to go into crime at the manner which our country is dealing with today,” the cleric stressed.

