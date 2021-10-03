Faith

Church plans three-day burial rite for Apostle Agboli

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Leaders of Victorious Army Ministries have rolled out a three-day plan to give their demise General Overseer, Apostle Joseph Dominic Agboli a befitting burial.

 

The plan which was released at a press conference, held at the ACME Road headquarters of the church, Lagos, recently begins on Friday, November 26 with a Service of Songs. It will be followed by funeral services/ Internment on Saturday, November 27 and climax with thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 28.

 

The church enjoins everyone to pray for journey mercies for all who will come to pay last respect to the late man of God.

 

Apostle Agboli was born in 1963 and was known to be a dedicated Christian. His love for God made him to be a committed born again Christian and student union leader that attracted the anointing of God upon his life.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

