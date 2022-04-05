Metro & Crime

Church protests destruction of property by FHA despite court judgement

The Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), FESTAC branch, has cried out to the Lagos State government and the Federal Government to rescue it from the hands of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), who after selling a piece of land to it on which it built its branch with all necessary document given, has turned round to try to forcefully take back part of the land.

 

The church is saying this is despite that there was a court ruling on the matter in 2006, when there was a consent judgement that ordered a return to status quo, a judgement that has still not been appealed till date, the FHA at the weekend moved bulldozers into its property and destroyed part of it without notice.

 

Speaking with New Telegraph, Chairman, CPM Church committee, FESTAC Branch, Elder Godwin C Nwana, said despite all efforts to make this government agency see reason and rethink its position, considering that the land was bought from them, they had come back after the ruling to measure the land and discover there no infraction, it still went ahead to destroy its property.

 

“We acquired this land in 1994, there was no other person here, we applied to the Federal Housing Authority, we acquired the land, paid all the land charges and they showed us our land and we started building our church, they told us specifically that it is strictly for religious activities and we accepted

 

“It is funny that sometime in 2002, they came up with a kind of problem, the FHA and the resident Association, asking who gave us the land, this led us to go to court and the matter was in court till 2006, at the end of the day the court gave us what they call consent judgement, thatis the church andFHA met andagreedandwentbacktothecourt toendorsetheagreement, whichitdid andapprovedasthejudgementof the court.(A copy of which was made available to New Telegraph).

 

“After that we continued paying our ground rent until the middle of last year when they came up again to say that what we are now occupying is more than what was allotted to us and we said okay, come and measure it, after measuring it, they came up again to say that they used drone to look at it that the land shifted, I began to wonder, how does land shift? You gave us a land measuring from this place to that and you are now coming to say it is bent, it has encroached and all those kind of things.

We built on the space that you gave us, how did the land now shift? “In all of this there was no letter to us with regards to all of these discussions, no documentation, no official letter, nothing.

 

