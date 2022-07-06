Church Rescue: Fear grips Ondo residents over upsurge of pseudo pastors

Babatope Okeowo reports that the arrest of two ‘pastors’ and the rescue of 77 persons from the underground cell of The Whole Bible Believer Church in Ondo, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State recently has raised fears about the upsurge of fake pastors in the country.

Reminiscence of the infamous Jesus of Oyingbo saga and Rev King in Lagos State, the men of the Ondo State Police Command have burst a likely slavery cell where 77 persons were kept in an underground chamber of The Whole Bible Believer Church in Ondo, Ondo West Local Government area of the state awaiting the second coming of Jesus Christ which to them will be in September. The pastors of the church had told his congregation to leave whatever they were doing and stay in the church to wait for the second coming of Jesus Christ. Sequel to this, those who were students among the congregation dropped out of schools, graduates who were supposed to go for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) refused to go while those working left their respective jobs to remain in the church. By the time the state police command stormed the church located at Valentino Area of Ondo, in Ondo West, 23 children and 52 persons, including adolescents and adults, were rescued from the church premises. Two ‘pastors’ of the church; Peter Josiah and David Anifowose were brought to the police headquarters with members of the church to help the police in their investigations. The pastors had told the congregation to wait in the church and await the second coming of Jesus Christ by September this year. In a viral video, a voice is heard saying: “There are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo. The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

Disobeying parents

One of the church members, Olasunkami Olafisoye, 24, and a university graduate, said she disobeyed her parents because they were leading her away from God. His words: “My parents are not attending the church again. When we left our former church, they usually stayed at home and before then, I was not comfortable with the Bible teaching of the church. I later joined this church because my parents are leading me away from God and I want to make heaven. I love the way the church follows Jesus and the way they hold on to Christ. I disobeyed my biological parents because they were leading me away from Jesus and I found the way to heaven from this Church. I cannot because my parents will lose heaven.” One of the parents, who reported the case to the police, Michael Olorunyomi, said he attended the church before and left the church because of the wrong teaching the pastors are given to the members. He said the pastor teaches the church members about the need to divorce their wives while the husband needs to divorce their wives if they want to go to heaven. Olorunyomi said: “They turned the children against their parents by teaching them what is not found in the Bible. “When I left the church, my daughter refused to follow me. I made the mistake of leaving her behind when I was leaving. Before I knew what was going on, my daughter, who is at the 300 level in university, dropped out and camped in the church waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ because the pastor said nothing again in the world that the rapture will come in September this year. “They have even arranged a marriage between my daughter and one of the pastor’s families. They said nobody should go to work; no school and they must do nothing other than waiting for him in the church. Look at every one of them, they looked unkempt. He instructed them they must not make their hair so that anybody that makes his hair will lose heaven.”

‘God instructed me’

However, the Pastor in Charge of the church, David Anifowose, insisted that he had received the instruction from God that they should camp in the church until his second coming. His words: “I was the one that received the instruction from God that the people of the church camp in the church and wait for his second coming. And my members were waiting for the second coming of Jesus when the policemen invaded the church and arrested us.” The Assistant Pastor of the church, identified as Peter Josiah, said he was the one in charge of the church and he was only teaching them pure scriptures. According to him, he was called by God to rewrite the King James Version of the Bible because of “errors” detected in it.

His words: “I only teach them what the Bible says about the second coming of Jesus Christ. The prophesy that is fulfilling this time is showing that the rapture is close. I never teach them to run from their parents, I only teach them the gospel. I only tell them to obey their parents in the Lord.” The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said 77 people were rescued from the underground apartment by the police during the Friday night raid while the two pastors were arrested in connection to the incident.

Religious leaders’ concern

This development in The Whole Bible Believer Church in Ondo popularly known as ‘Ondo Church’ made religious leaders to express their worry over rise in the number of fake pastors, scammers, charlatans and herbalists disguising as prophets in churches and duping unsuspecting members. They are specifically worried by the high level of unholy activities becoming a daily occurrence in the “House of God”. Equally troubling was the upsurge in cases of prophets and pastors being arrested, paraded and jailed for offences such as frauds, rape, rituals, kidnappings, stealing and embezzlement among other nefarious activities.

They described the situation as disappointing, a dent on the body of Christ as well as discouragement of people from giving their lives to Christ. They said many of the so-called pastors were not called by God, saying that true pastors were aware of the consequences of sin or actions that could tarnish God’s image. The General Secretary, Christ Apostolic Church, Supreme Council Worldwide, Pastor Ejide Aladesaye, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ondo State, Rev Father Anselm Ologunwa, Chairman, CAN, Ondo West Local Government, Dr Sunday Olowoniyi and Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Ondo West chapter, Pastor Akindehin Olumide. Aladesaye said the quest for wealth and fame pushed many into pastoral work, even when they were not called by God. Ologunwa on his own said those so-called clergymen were not in the spirit and were not of God.

He hinted that church registration and verification were ongoing in the state in continuation of what his predecessor did so as to ascertain those who actually went to seminary or theology schools, adding that this would be the first step his administration would take on the issue. According to him, the exercise would enable the association to know who the selfacclaimed pastors are, their roots and background and those who are not in line, would be fished out and flushed out. His words: “Because of the economic crisis, many people who are fake have come under the umbrella that they are pastors.

That is why in the State, we have taken steps by registering churches and want to know pastors that are under these churches to ascertain whether they have truly passed through the mandated training and schools. Many have been brainwashed by these fake pastors, just probably because they were looking for miracles. Some who are using charms to perform the so-called miracles have dragged many into the kingdom of darkness.” The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ondo West Chapter, Rev. Dr. Sunday Olowoniyi where the abduction incident happened said the upsurge in criminal activities among pastors, prophets was caused by the influx of desperate people who were trying to enrich themselves. He said people should trace their way back to God.

Emergence of pseudo pastors

Also speaking, a Senior Pastor at the Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Paul Ayodele lamented that Christianity is no longer as it was in the good old days saying that lots of pseudo pastors have emerged who are only after their stomachs. The clergy man said “what we are experiencing in the church and among today’s Christians is quite absurd, the fact remains that this is happening as a result of the fact that most people are going into ministry today without receiving a definite call from God. “We are in the end time and things of this nature are inevitable just as they have been prophesied in the Holy Scriptures as signs of the end time. Christians should be careful and avoid these sets of pastors as they keep denting the image of Christianity.”

