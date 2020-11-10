News

Church to security agencies: Rescue our pastors, members alive

A conglomeration of churches in Nigeria under TEKAN has called on security agencies in the country to secure alive their pastors and members that were abducted by kidnappers in Borno State.

 

TEKAN General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga, in a statement in Jos, yesterday said the country was passing through one of its most trying times, following the security challenges facing the country. Ebuga said: “We are experiencing an upsurge in killings and kidnapping of our members in various denominations that make up  TEKAN church.

 

This is reflected in Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau states, among others, where several members had been abducted, including some of our pastors, who are still under captivity. “We are calling the various security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure their safe release, and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act.”

 

The statement cautions politicalactorstobemindfulof the plight of the citizenry and addressitholisticallytostrengthen peace and unity in the country. “We are in the midst of one of the most trying times in the history of our nation, we still urge our citizens to be law abiding, stay the course of dialogue and be more committed to God and be prayerful. “We draw the attention of our political leaders that they must be sensitive to events of the times and d

 

not allow sectional and or parochial interests overtake them as Nigerians expect them to deal decisively with the challenges identified by the protesters.”

Our Correspondants
