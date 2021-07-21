Church usher commits suicide over defilement allegation

A worker at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) aka Freedom Hall Parish, Mr. Henry Jegbe, has reportedly committed suicide after he was accused of defiling a minor at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. Jegbe, popularly known as ‘Pastor’, owing to his dedication to spiritual activities, reportedly took his own life at Iregwa Street, off Ojeifoh Street, Upper Queen Lane, Agbor. Until his death, Jegbe was an usher in the church. His neighbours woke up to see his dangling body in his room. This forced his co-tenants to flee for fear of being arrested. Jegbe reportedly took his life after he was accused of defiling the daughter of his neighbour.

A neighbour, who pleaded anonymity, said: “we woke up that morning to hear that Henry Jegbe has committed suicide; that he hanged himself. It attracted the people in the neighbourhood and passers-by”. A pastor of a nearby Redeemed Church, who did not want his name in print, said: “this is a wrong way to prove his innocence. It is sacrilegious for Henry to have taken his own life”. He said the victim terminated his life because he could no longer bear the shame of allegedly defiling a girl, which became a subject of discussion in the community. The cleric described Jegbe as an introvert.

He said: “We called him ‘Pastor’ because of his religiosity and dedication to the service of God. But the news of him sleeping with the female child of his neighbour is what we do not understand. See how he has ended his life out of shame.” Jegbe hailed from Esan community in Edo State. Policemen attached to the Agbor Divisional Headquarters evacuated Jegbe’s body to the mortuary. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said the command headquarters had not received any such report.

