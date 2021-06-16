Churches, foundation lift 200 widows in Ebonyi

Metro & Crime

About 200 indigent widows in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Wednesday benefited from financial packages by two churches and a foundation in the area to revive their dying petty businesses.

The Churches, Apex Glory of God and Christian Church and Agape World Outreach gave the widows the financial gifts to revive their businesses.

The beneficiaries were into vegetable, palp, palm oil and other petty businesses which were collapsing

Apostle Chukwuma Igbo, one of the clerics that sponsored the financial packages, said it was done to ensure that the widows don’t engage in crime, describing poverty as the parent of crime.

“We raise some widows to be able to give them a kind of palliative. We gave them some money to add to what they are doing to enable them to continue to live better.

“We know those of them who are already doing something to support their families and we know those who need like N5, 000-N10, 000 to support their little businesses. We also accommodate those who have not started something but they can start with N5, 000 or thereabouts.

“What we want to achieve is to ensure that indigent widows have something to cope with, for them to have one petty trade or the other and you can agree with me that poverty is a parent of crime. If a widow who doesn’t have anything doing, it can lead to adultery and that is what we are trying to curb to make sure they can fend for themselves. We also have plans to beef up their businesses,” he said.

