Churches should do more to help society –WBF

With the increase in hardship faced especially by the downtrodden, Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF) Chairman, Dr. Osaren Emokpae has asked churches, other faith institutions, individuals and groups to do more to provide succour.

Emokpae made the appeal in a chat with Sunday Telegraph at the close of a press conference to herald WBF 15th annual lecture, holding Wednesday, August 10 at Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

The economist said it was important that Nigerians show love and tolerance not hatred to one another as many seem depressed because of the present economic situation.

Addressing the church on showing love and being the moral compass of the society, he stated: ‘‘The church of today should be involved in good deeds not only preaching. If you lay your hands on someone and he does not get healed, help him get to the hospital. Give him money, give him food…

‘‘The church should be the moral compass of the society. This is a debatable matter because there are some ministers who tend to focus more on themselves than their flocks.

‘‘Also Christians should have integrity and conduct themselves in the way that people will want to be like them. It is not enough saying you are a Christian, your character and life of integrity should show the Christian faith you profess.’’

On the same faith ticket by the ruling party, he viewed that it shows lack of sensitivity of the Nigerian situation.

However, he reminded that WBF was founded in 2007 by the late couple, Rev. Dr. Wilson Badejo, a veterinary and former General Overseer of the Foursquare Church in Nigeria and Rev. Mrs. Adeyinka to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden through programmes like vocational training, skills acquisition, provision of godly counselling, and award of scholarships e.t.c.

On her part, Prof. Kenny Kemanbonta, WBF General Secretary said, WBF’s seeds have started yielding as some beneficiaries of the organisation have started giving back by way of helping indigents.

