Churches shouldn’t pay tax –Bishop

The General Overseer of Covenant Faith Proof Ministries, City of Truth, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Bishop Mike Okpokpor, celebrated his 57th birthday recently. He says the journey so far has been great, even as he discusses other issues in this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE

Bishop, you are 57 years old. How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been great and it is all about trusting God and believing that whatever he sent you to do, he will do it not you. So you just keep going.

Temptations come but trust will always ward off temptations because you will not even know that you are under temptations because you are too focused on what you are doing. Also the ability to seek God’s wisdom always is important.

How were you are able to brave through hazards of COVID-19 lockdown?

I don’t believe in COVID 19. It is a global scam initiated by Satan’s agents just to put the world into problem. From that time that the COVID-19 was on, I was still strong and I was preaching it everywhere and by the grace of God, through my pushing and fight, Easter service was held in over 15 states of Nigeria. I was the first voice actually before great voices like Bishop David Oyedepo and Dr. Chris Oyakilome came up, I was already against it.

You said COVID-19 is not from God. What evidence do you have to prove that because it has killed a lot of people?

This is the evidence even though we have the news everywhere, it was through their scientific knowledge that they were practicing in China that brought out this virus. So it is not from God. God does not kill and may I say this, I do not equally believe in the figures of the deaths of COVID-19.

They are just meant to send fear into people to carry out their nefarious activities and governments have been so fooled including the government of Nigeria, that they are spending money on what is curable. COVID-19 is curable like malaria and typhoid.

They should look for vaccines for diseases like cancer and all of that not COVID- 19 and the government whatever means they have to syphon money to embezzle money, they run after it. If not what are they spending all those trillions of naira for when there are not good hospitals.

Obaseki should think of better things that will help the future of Edo people than fool himself around this global scam.

Are you aware of any law called CAMA where the Federal Government said churches should be paying taxes?

Yes I’m aware of that and that is Satan fooling them because that law will not stand even if it is signed by the president. Heaven has signed it that it will not stand.

Is it not a sort of trying to grow the economy if churches pay taxes?

Then how many people that are doing birthday celebrations, marriage ceremonies, and burial ceremonies are being taxed because it is the same thing. You came to church today, how much did we bill you?

Church activities are different from what you are saying…

They are the same thing. You came today now nobody told you what to pay and what not to pay. You go to a burial or party or naming ceremony; nobody tells you what to give. So how are you going to even rate the churches because today,

God can bring in so much and tomorrow it can be so little. But I’m not against individual tax.

If the person has business, they pay tax. Churches pay tax of any business outfit that they have like schools. We have a school in Oleh, we pay tax.

That is why I said they should equally tell us how they will be taxing naming ceremonies, birthday parties, burial ceremonies, wedding ceremonies and others because they are the same and they will also be going to Egbesu to tax Egbesu too. Go and tax Egbesu whether you can. People don’t fear God. That is why they open mouth against God. But can they go now

and say Egbesu, I want to tax your shrine.

Is it true that churches belong to individuals?

It is not true. If like city of truth which I belong to is my own, I will tax everybody that comes here to pray. But anybody comes in goes out.

We went to crusades recently in Odi where a deaf and dumb born over 30 years ago, God opened his ear to hear and opened his mouth to speak for the first time. Whatever we told him to say after us he did.

How much did we charge? People come in here like three weeks ago, a dead lady was brought in here; while the service was going on, she came back to life. We have not even seen her since then. How much did we charge them? So it is not my church. It is His church. If it is my church, then I will be the healer of the people but I can’t heal people.

Today, we announced the service of long life and divine protection. This has helped a lot of people giving them long. That is why in this church, for 13 years now, has not buried anybody because God said go and give my people long life. You hear testimonies of our members come face to face with death but God always intervenes.

God sent to me to Yenagoa and that is why I’m here and that is why we are still here these 13 years. Churches come and they go. One of them packed his chairs to this church and said that they were relocating; but we have been here with church going on.

What obstacles have you experienced in the ministry?

The flesh has never succeeded. I have not met any serious situation that will want to make me to quite.

That does not mean I have not gone through trials nor temptations or setbacks but this is me. I don’t get discouraged and you will never hear hissing from my mouth.

You will never hear me say what kind of thing is this no matter what I come across. I believe that something better is going to come out of it and God wants to tailor me towards that greatness. He is taking me through a training season and I will arrive there.

Every time something is happening, don’t see it from the angle of what is happening, I always see it that God is about to do something.

For ordinary beings like us?

You have the same grace. It has just been sold out to the world. God does not work with you because you are a man of God. He works with you because of your commitment to his works.

What keeps you going?

Faith

What is your view about the insecurity in the country today?

The answer is just prayer. I have found out that it is not just to speak about the gravity but now to speak God into the situation. But all of it boils down to our own choices. Sometimes people say Reverend Chris Okotie lied about God telling him that he will be President. He didn’t lie.

But what happened is that God might have told him but Nigerians rejected him. But if people like Chris Okotie were to be president, Nigeria will be better than what it is now.

We rejected a vessel and then we are suffering this kind of menace. Let’s believe that God will give us leaders that we can accept.

Election is fast approaching and there is this culture of vote selling and all these people are members of churches. What is your advice to them?

If somebody comes to ask for a vote, don’t demand for money. Just ask him what he will do for us if we support him towin the election. You can even go into documentation and signing. Let them make a commitment possibly documenting that if they win, this is what they will do.

What is your message to Nigeria generally?

All should trust God because he is able to do beyond our imaginations. You must not be a Christian before you can be a good leader. Everything has to do with your nature. Some people are unbelievers but are great leaders.

