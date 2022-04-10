News

Churches won’t patronise Osinachi, if she had left her husband –Relationship therapist

The Social media has been agog with the death of a notable gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu alleged to have died from domestic violence.

Social media influencer and relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka popularly known as BlessingCEO has called out the church leaders as well as Pastors for not doing much as far as marriages and relationships is concerned. In her comment on her Instagram page, she stated that if the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner, Osinachi had left her husband, she bet that no church would invite her to sing.

She said that the church and pastors have failed many men and women in marriages, stressing that some of their ideologies and approach to marriage is hypocritical. She said: “If the late Sister Osinachi had left her husband, I bet you no church would invite her to come and sing.

They will discriminate (against her). The church has failed us. That is why for 8 years I have never stepped my feet inside church, hypocrite…” BlessingCEO also criticised some of the late singer’s friends who are currently announcing on social media how the singer was suffering and could not come out because of what people would say, asking why they did not do anything to help the late singer when she was alive.

 

Other comments have continued to follow the sudden demise of the singer.

The main point making the rounds is that the late singer did not die of cancer but from the maltreatment and alleged battering by her husband. Before her death, Osinachi Nwachukwu gave Nigeria, the world some of the best soul searching gospel songs. Her hit single, ‘Ekwueme’ was rated one of the best in the Nigerian gospel music circle.

 

