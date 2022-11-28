Church’ll reject candidates not ready to solve Nigeria’s perennial problems –Clerics

Christians in Benue State have said they will only vote for a candidate who has what it takes to tackle the challenges confronting Nigeria in 2023. A communiqué at the end of their national conference at the Synod’s Secretariat in Mkar and presided over by its President, Rev. DZ Anza, the group identified “economic quagmire, infrastructural decay, educational hopelessness and insecurity” among the major things begging for attention.

The communiqué signed by Secretary-General Rev. Ephraim Shir, expressed concern over the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the country, saying they can no longer watch foreigners attack and kill indigenes of the state with a view to forcefully take over their land.

The clerics also raised concerns over the inflation rate and regretted the silence of the Federal Government over the problems. They said: “On the ongoing political situation in the country, the church cannot sit and watch others take our nation to the gallows.

“Synod encourages and calls for prayers from all Christians to, without any form of intimidation or political intrigue, vote only Godfearing persons into power since it is only those with a Christian worldview that can take sides with God and bring our nation out of the current religious marginalisation, economic quagmire, infrastructural squalor, educational hopelessness and insecurity.

“Those in positions of leadership should ensure that basic issues confronting the citizens including the protection of life and property, the devaluation of the naira, alarming inflation that renders the salaries of workers to nothing, insecurity, poor infrastructure and the near death of our educational system are handled in truth.

“The apparent silence of the government on those societal evils is not only perturbing but equally condemnable in the strongest terms.

