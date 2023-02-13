Church’s General Overseer, theology student arrested

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA, have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka and their freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi, over attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed Internation- al Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Nnodu was arrested on February 11 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly Church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos, following the arrest of Obasi and Udoka on February 9, at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.

In her statement Mary indicted the General Over-seer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction. Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Mary said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...