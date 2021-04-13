Chvkr Jewelry Believes Looking Elegant Doesn’t Need to Entail Spending a Fortune

Since its inception in October 2014 as a hobby of a young woman in pre-med school, Chvker Jewelry has experienced significant success, surpassing $1 million in sales in 2019.

The brand offers luxury in the form of fine jewelry at affordable prices, starting at $15, and with the option to “Wear and Pay Later/w After-Pay.” On the website, the company also provides huge discounts of up to 50% on certain products. The brand’s credibility is built on its affordability without compromising consistency, which leads to the positive response it has earned from people of various categories who want to stand out.

“Jewelry is like the ideal spice,” says Diane Von Furstenberg, “it still complements what is already there.” With this in mind, and with Chvker Jewelry’s affordable choices, choosing a gift item would no longer be complicated or time-consuming for those who shop on the website or Instagram. Ordering luxury jewelry as a gift for a loved one is possible.

“…the Chvker brand is made for everyone, with an affordable price point in mind even as the brand adds higher-end pieces,” according to the brand’s website. The desire to reach people from all walks of life around the world, regardless of their financial situation, is a guiding force behind the Chvker Jewelry brand. On the website, there is a wide selection of luxury fashion jewelry designed to give the wearer a sense of belonging at affordable prices.

Many people visit the Chvker Jewelry Instagram page and leave wonderful feedback on the fashion items posted there, ranging from an appreciation for the elegance of the pieces to attestation to the quality of the pieces. One of these comments came from a page visitor who said, “These are totally beautiful!!” “I love it.”

