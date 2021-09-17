News

CIA: Al Qaeda regrouping in Afghanistan

United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday (local time) said they are noticing early signs that Al Qaeda may be regrouping in Talibancontrolled Afghanistan. According to the Deputy Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency David Cohen said that current intelligence reports indicate “some potential motion of Al Qaeda [returning] to Afghanistan,” reported Intelnews.org. However, the CIA, in particular, is already working to develop “methods to work within the horizon,” he said. Cohen said that American intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation. Speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, DC; Cohen acknowledged that the shuttering of the United Statesembassy inKabul, as well as the closure of a network of CIA stations across Afghanistan; had “diminished” the ability of American intelligence agencies to assess conditions on the ground, reported Intelnews.org.

News Top Stories

CAN to Buhari: No harm should befall Kukah

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says no incitement to violence against Islam in homily The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, warned that no harm must come upon the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, over his Christmas Day homily that unsettled the central government and some Islamic groups in the country. CAN, the […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria needs corruption-free public sector

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, said his administration would not relent in its efforts to eradicate corruption in the country. He reiterated his position that if corruption is not eradicated, the menace would kill the country. He explained that Nigeria needs “a corruption-free public sector to achieve transformation”. Buhari spoke at the second National […]
News

COVID-19: England to start using Moderna jab

Posted on Author Reporter

    England will start using the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, which will be used at over 20 sites this week as the third shot that is available in Britain for COVID-19. Health officials started using the Moderna jab in Wales last week and had said it would be rolled out across the rest of […]

