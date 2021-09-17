CIA: Al Qaeda regrouping in Afghanistan

United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday (local time) said they are noticing early signs that Al Qaeda may be regrouping in Talibancontrolled Afghanistan. According to the Deputy Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency David Cohen said that current intelligence reports indicate “some potential motion of Al Qaeda [returning] to Afghanistan,” reported Intelnews.org. However, the CIA, in particular, is already working to develop “methods to work within the horizon,” he said. Cohen said that American intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation. Speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, DC; Cohen acknowledged that the shuttering of the United Statesembassy inKabul, as well as the closure of a network of CIA stations across Afghanistan; had “diminished” the ability of American intelligence agencies to assess conditions on the ground, reported Intelnews.org.
