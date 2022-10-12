Arts & Entertainments

CIAPS to host visually impaired writer, teacher, Obong

Posted on

A visually impaired writer and teacher, Mr. Samuel Obong, who authored a book on education and parenting, will be hosted on October 16, 2022, by the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, (CIAPS), in Ikeja, Lagos. A statement issued by the CIAPS Director, Prof. Anthony Kila, said that the event which is designed to promote the doggedness of the 42-year old Psychology graduate of the University of Ibadan would showcase his 110-page book titled ‘Why the Child will Fail’. Kila said the book focused on the challenges parents and teachers face in training the child.

“It focuses on both parenting and education, because every child has a core and how parents and teachers can help the child to discover that core, and nurture the child in it to ensure they are not conflicted. “That is why you have a lot of adults today who failed to discover their path, because what they were nurtured into is not at the centre of what they are supposed to do. When a child follows his or her core, they will become excellent naturalists and can expand natural intelligence.”

Obong, also a product of CIAPS, has about 15 years teaching experience where he assists children in developing critical thinking and problem solving skills, as opposed to merely memorizing to pass examinations. Kila also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to come out and support such a talent in any way they can.

 

Our Reporters

