CIBN appoints Fidelity Bank’s Opara as 22nd president

Dr Kenneth Opara, Executive Director, Lagos and Southwest of Fidelity Bank Plc, has been appointed the 22nd president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

 

Opara, who was the erstwhile 1st Vice-President of the Institute, was elected unopposed at the Institute’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held at the Bankers’ House, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

 

In his acceptance speech, Opara thanked the outgoing President/ Chairman of the Council, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, for his commitment to lifting the banner of the Institute as well as the banking and finance industry to enviable heights.

 

He also expressed his gratitude to other stakeholders for their support for the 59-year old institute. “I thank all our esteemed members, for the confidence reposed in me and my colleagues whom  you have elected to superintend the affairs of our Institute for the next two years.

 

The outpouring of your support is indeed overwhelming and humbling for which we are very grateful.

 

“It is, therefore, with immense respect and a deep sense of responsibility and accountability that I wholeheartedly accept your mandate to serve as the 22nd president/chairman of Council of our highly revered Institute. “I am mindful of the fact that you have high expectations from me and my colleagues who have just been elected.

 

Let me reassure you that we shall collectively do our best to deliver on your mandate as an aggregator, innovator and implementer to enhance the Institute’s value propositions.

 

My detailed agenda in this regard will be unfolded in my inaugural speech on May 21, 2022, at the Presidential Investiture ceremony,” said Opara.

 

Also elected at the AGM are Prof. Pius Oladeji Olanrewaju, FCIB as the 1st Vice President; Mr. Oladele Alabi, FCIB as the 2nd Vice President and Mrs. Mojisola Bakare-Asieru, FCIB as the National Treasurer.

 

Those elected in the Governing Council are Dr. Victor Ndubuisi Aguwah, FCIB; Mr. Olayinka Alade Odutola, FCIB; Ms. Mary Oluwakemi Aina, ACIB and Mr. Segun Oshadare, FCIB to serve the tenure (2022-2024).

 

Opara holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Finance and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka as well as a Ph.D. in Credit Management from International University of Panama.

 

