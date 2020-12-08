Business

CIBN charges banks to strengthen cybersecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged lenders to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks by fraudsters

 

President/Chairman of Council of the institute, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, made the call while delivering his remarks at the 2020 CIBN Fellowship Investiture in Lagos at the weekend.

 

Olugbemi told over six hundred participants, who attended physically, or connected to the event across the globe through Zoom and YouTube, that while Nigeria has been bedeviled by myriads of challenges this year, ranging from drop in oil price, COVID-19, the recent #EndSARS protests, the attendant pocket of unrests across the country and now to the recession, the banking industry has remained resilient, providing succour for businesses and millions of individuals across the country.

 

He, however, urged lenders to continue to reinforce their risk management framework in tandem with government policies and also consider conducting more market research on how customer needs might change in the Post COVID era.

 

Also speaking at the event, Senior Partner, KPMG Nigeria & Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute, noted that global CEOs were beginning to acknowledge that the new wave of technological advancement comes with risks that cannot be ignored

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government Friday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this, also expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, […]
Business

GTBank wins Euromoney leadership award for response

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has been awarded the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award, a premier award category set up to recognise banks around the world that are playing a pivotal role during the Covid-19 crisis. The leading African financial institution, which was also named Nigeria’s Best Bank for a record 10th time, was lauded […]
Business News

CIS unveils new syllabus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced new syllabus for its professional examinations to sustain its global competitiveness in capacity building. The new syllabus, which is expected to take effect from March 2021, provides opportunities for specialization in line with the global best practices. Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, the institute’s President, said: “The syllabus will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: