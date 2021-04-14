Business

CIBN charges lender’s trainees on integrity

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. ‘Seye Awojobi, has called on graduands of Ecobank Nigeria Academy to make their word their bond in order to excel in the banking profession. The CIBN registrar, who gave this charge at the virtual graduation of the Ecobank Management Development Programme (EMDP) Batch 3 trainees in Lagos, emphasised integrity, honesty, trust as principal values that would enable them to excel in their chosen career. EMDP batch 3 comprises 16 graduates, who were trained at the Ecobank Nigeria Academy for 21 months.

The Ecobank Graduate and Management Development programs develop officers and young graduates to become experts in the financial industry and model citizens of the country. As of December 2020, 55 graduate trainees and 70 management trainees respectively have been placed in strategic roles across the bank. According to Awojobi; “You should really be grateful and count yourself lucky for this platform extended to you by Ecobank to make a life career.

Know that a career is not an activity but a journey; a marathon, not sprint. Keep a tenacity of purpose; remain focused, be ready for challenges and enhance your skills and knowledge to excel in this profession. “I commend Ecobank Nigeria’s various initiatives targeted at building the capacity of its workforce. Over the years, the bank has accorded priority to various learning and development initiatives which exposes staff to new career development within the banking industry. Such competency improvement is important for the banking sector; it aligns with the current dynamics of the industry and global best practice.”

In his contribution, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, reiterated that the bank’s deliberate policy to train and equip its workforce was in line with its transformation drive to make the financial institution the most preferred in the country. He admonished the graduands to be diligent in the delivery of the vision of the bank so as to make it the most preferred financial services payments brand in Nigeria. “My advice to you is to imbibe the values of this great institution.

Live the values of respect, accountability, customer centricity, integrity, excellence and team work as encapsulated in RACEIT. “Be courageous, rise above fears and do what is right at all times. Be ready to learn and unlearn to reach your envisaged destination. To make a difference as a banker, you must have willingness to adapt and take ownership of yourself. Keep your bonding and use it positively not only professionally but in your personal life and be a good Ecobanker at all times,” he stated.

