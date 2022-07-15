News

CIBN partners ACAMB to boost banking sector’s image

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President/ Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Okpara, has said the Institute will partner the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) to further project and protect the image of the banking sector in Nigeria. The CIBN boss explained that the partnership became necessary to further reposition and sanitise the banking industry as well as guard it against fraudsters who are tarnishing the names of banks in the country. Okpara, who took over CIBN’s leadership on May 21, stated this on Wednesday when he played host to the executive committee of ACAMB who paid him, the CIBN Council and Executive Management, a courtesy visit at Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos. In his welcome address to the visiting ACAMB excos, Okpara acknowledged the symbolic relationship between the two professional bodies while calling for synergy between the duo to further reposition the banking industry for increased impact.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: Igbo elders insist on power rotation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…say Buhari emerged President on zoning basic The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) yesterday renewed their demand that the two dominant political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the South East geopolitical zone, to pave the way for the emergence of a Nigerian President from that region. The forum, which met in Abuja to […]
News Top Stories

Ogun: Man hacks 94 year-old brother to death over land dispute

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 78-year-old man, Moshood Habibu for allegedly hacking his 94 year-old brother, Salisu Surakatu to death over a land dispute. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, November 24 in the Mowe area of the state.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi […]
News Top Stories

Ekiti PDP: Crisis deepens as congress produces two chairmen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado -Ekiti

The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), on Saturday, deepened as the congress produced two chairmen even under the watch of the National Working Committee (NWC).   While former Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole emerged from the group loyal to former Governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, a former member […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica