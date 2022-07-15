CIBN partners ACAMB to boost banking sector’s image

The President/ Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Okpara, has said the Institute will partner the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) to further project and protect the image of the banking sector in Nigeria. The CIBN boss explained that the partnership became necessary to further reposition and sanitise the banking industry as well as guard it against fraudsters who are tarnishing the names of banks in the country. Okpara, who took over CIBN’s leadership on May 21, stated this on Wednesday when he played host to the executive committee of ACAMB who paid him, the CIBN Council and Executive Management, a courtesy visit at Bankers House, Victoria Island, Lagos. In his welcome address to the visiting ACAMB excos, Okpara acknowledged the symbolic relationship between the two professional bodies while calling for synergy between the duo to further reposition the banking industry for increased impact.

