CIBN to adopt online platform for exam supervision

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has commenced plans to adopt Remote Online Proctoring for the conduct of its professional banking and certification examinations. According to a statement released by the Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, Mr. Nelson Olagundoye, the new examination mode, which will commence in April 2021, is in line with the strategic intent of the Institute to stay ahead of the curve. The Governing Council, the highest decision making body of the institute, had given its approval to the initive that will further position it as a foremost and world class professional body. Olagundoye explained that remote Online Proctoring is the digital and live form of assessment which enables candidates to write their examinations online in a remote location of their choice duly certified and surveillance- monitored as cheat free to ensure the integrity and sanctity of the exams. According to him, students must confirm their identity and location which will be closely monitored via a live webcam/video proctored software throughout the course of the examination.
Related Articles
NSE closes week negative with 1.99% loss
LOW SENTIMENT Thirteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 18 equities in the previous week T rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market finished last week on the negative route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 1.99 per cent to close the week at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anxiety as insecurity threatens $177bn trade
Insecurity in the maritime domain has forced three government agencies to pool C3i, C4i and Falcon Eye, the surveillance platforms to protect over $170 billion commerce transiting Nigerian waters, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports O ver 70 per cent or $177.1 billion of the $253 billion maritime commerce, which transits the Gulf of Guinea finds its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fitch: Nigeria’s debt profile could trigger downgrade
A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade, Reuters yesterday reported a Director at Fitch Ratings as saying. The global ratings agency downgraded Nigeria to “B” in April with a negative outlook from “B+” citing aggravation of pressure on external finances. Moody’s said in April it […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)