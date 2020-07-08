Business

CIBN to adopt online platform for exam supervision

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has commenced plans to adopt Remote Online Proctoring for the conduct of its professional banking and certification examinations. According to a statement released by the Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, Mr. Nelson Olagundoye, the new examination mode, which will commence in April 2021, is in line with the strategic intent of the Institute to stay ahead of the curve. The Governing Council, the highest decision making body of the institute, had given its approval to the initive that will further position it as a foremost and world class professional body. Olagundoye explained that remote Online Proctoring is the digital and live form of assessment which enables candidates to write their examinations online in a remote location of their choice duly certified and surveillance- monitored as cheat free to ensure the integrity and sanctity of the exams. According to him, students must confirm their identity and location which will be closely monitored via a live webcam/video proctored software throughout the course of the examination.

