CIBN’s April Diet exams rescheduled for October

he Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has rescheduled its April diet examinations for October. The exams which were to take place from April 7 – 9, 2020 will now hold along with the October diet examinations.

According to a statement signed by Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, the examination was rescheduled to ensure the safety of the students and other stakeholders that would participate in it.

He also explained that the decision to reschedule till October 2020, was due to the uncertainty surrounding the full relaxation of the measures imposed by the federal and state governments to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said the institute regrets the inconvenience caused to the candidates who had registered for the April 2020 examinations and spent time preparing.

It would be recalled that the Institute on March 21, 2020 indefinitely postponed the examinations as a result of the pandemic which forced the federal and state governments to introduce stringent measures such as social/physical distancing protocol, limitation of gatherings to a maximum of 20 people and total lockdown of economic and social activities.

By this decision, it means the institute’s examinations will hold only once this year at a date tentatively fixed for October 6-8, 2020.

According to the statement, all the students intending to write the examinations are to register on the institute’s website.

