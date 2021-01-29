Arts & Entertainments

Cicely Tyson dies at age 96, Tyler Perry calls her grandmother he never had

Renowned movie producer and actor, Tyler Perry has penned down a heartfelt tribute to his old friend and colleague, Cicely Tyson as she passes away at age 96.
The entertainment Mogul said Cecily Tyson is a grandmother he never had.
Tyson and Perry, 51, worked together on several films beginning with 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman as well as Why Did I Get Married?, Madea’s Family Reunion and Why Did I Get Married Too?
“I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway,” Perry wrote on Instagram.
“Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang. It was Oprah calling to tell me that Cicely had died.
“This one brought me to my knees! She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup,” he said.
Cicely Tyson passed away on Thursday night.

