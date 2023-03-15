CIDB: Anxiety mounts as stakeholders denounce non-involvement in draft process

Stakeholders in the Nigerian arts and culture have expressed concern about the draft process of the proposed Creative Industries Development Bill (CIDB) initiated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (CRA&E), Office of the Chief of Staff, Col Felix Orevoghene Alaita (rtd). The Bill aims to bridge the gap between the Nigerian creative industries and the Government to build a vibrant, profitable, rapidly growing creative sector by transforming the creative space through a legal, regulatory, and institutional framework, with an executable action plan.

The project, according to Alaita, has been in planning over the last couple of months and has now reached the validation phase where a physical meeting of Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) of Government in conjunction with industry stakeholders will sit to review the draft bill in Abuja.

Thus, as a precursor to the MDA meeting, a consultative meeting with the creative industry stakeholders was held penultimate Sunday at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, to acquaint them with the process, share ideas, insights, and experiences so far. However, as was evident at the meeting, most of the key stakeholders, especially heads of the various guilds and associations in the sector, were not aware of the bill had been drafted five times and was going into the 6th draft.

In attendance at the meeting include the managing director of Brickwall Communications Limited and current Chairman of Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS) of Nigeria, Mahmood Ali-Balogun; National President, National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Israel Eboh; president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Victor Okhai; renowned journalist, culture archivist, and Programme Chair, Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), Jahman Anikulapo; founder and CEO of Storm 360 – an indigenous music label, Obi Asika; Secretary General of NANTAP, Makinde Adeniran; Head, Research and Advocacy, Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA), Ms Sola Alamutu; author, publisher, and the Executive Director, Business Development, Narrative Landscape Press Limited, Eghosa Imasuen; producer, TV contents manager, Sulayman Deji-Etiwe; Azafi Omoluabi; poet and cultural producer, Samuel Osaze.

Alaita explained that the bill had been drafted five times and going into the sixth draft when the stakeholders involvement was presently needed. He added that the essence of the bill was to advance the creative industry in Nigeria, considering the numerous challenges hindering its development over the years. Speaking at the event, NANTAP president, Israel Eboh, noted that it was evident that stakeholders have not been carried along in the drafting process of the Bill. “As good as the Creative Industries Development Bill (CIDB) may be for the sector, you cannot always believe that you know what any sector needs without involving the players who know what their challenges are, what they require to advance. And that has not been factored in in the delivery of this Bill.”

He also pointed out that there were too many components of the industry that had not been captured in the bill. And this, he explained, can lead to lopsided development in the sector. Eboh said: “There are too many components of this industry that have not been captured in this Bill, and most times that is what leads to lopsided development in the sector, and one of the reasons why the sector has not grown.

“We appreciate the fact that the Bill is coming, but the process is what we have questioned.” He added that, “there are questions on the involvement of the MDAs, the relevant agencies that are already established by law, operating within this field, whose services, to an extent, would be duplicated by this Commission as proposed. Do they have a buy-in into this bill, because without that buy-in there’ll still be conflict in interest? And it’s one the problems that the sector has faced. Too many agencies doing the same thing without clear-cut guidelines of who does what, how it should be done. And so, we always have this issue of conflict in interpretation. And if there is a new commission that is coming up, how well is it positioned? Is it replacing and/or taking over the functions of other agencies.

Moreso when you say it is not government run, how well is it positioned to be able to make government agencies perform their functions? If they have consistently refused to implement the laws, particularly, those that are guided by legislations, if they have refused to implement thede legislations, how feasible or what are the steps that the proposed commission going to be taking to ensure that such a Commission can interface and cause such agencies to implement their mandate as stipulated by law?” Also speaking at the event, Jahman Anikulapo, also observed that stakeholders had not been carried along in the drafting process of the Bill.

He advised that the Nigerian cultural policies and endowment fund for the arts should be captured in the bill and put in proper perspective. For the National President, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Victor Okhai, idea of the bill is good but if the stakeholders are carried along, if there is no inclusiveness, the bill will not see the light of the day. He was particularly worried that, like some of his colleagues had pointed out, he was not even invited also.

“The idea of the bill is good and well appreciated, whatever that will take us to the next level is welcome. But if there is no inclusiveness, the bill will not see the light of the day. So I advise that you do things the right way to get the full support of the industry,” Okhai said. A source in the Ministry of Information and Culture emphasised that the idea negates the Federal government position on merger of agencies, adding that the Minister was not in support of the bill. Earlier, Alaita explained that the content of the bill made provisions for training, funding, skill upgrading and ability to conduct research for every practitioner in the creative space, adding that the bill was an executive one and a commission would be established to interface with the stakeholders. “We are looking at broad framework without which you cannot achieve efficiency to grow. We want to create framework to prevent you from being exploited because exploitative tendencies are building up outside our shores. We also want to look at how royalties are treated. “We hope to explore advertising and architecture aspects of the creative space which have not been captured and we will engage to learn and build up knowledge for our collective benefit.

“We want to have a platform that will enable the creative industries grow from where they are now to where they ought to be, in a larger scope,” he said. According to him, he and his team have put together many items that are supposed to help improve business landscape.

“The Bill is going to establish a Commission which will be an umbrella agency that will oversee everything that has to do with the creative industries, and interfaces with every other Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on your behalf. The idea is to create a one-stop centre where everything about the industry can be resolved, to reduce the bottlenecks and bureaucracies that we normally face when we do business in Nigeria. “The Bill will also establish a fund that is supposed to create a framework for access to funds at the various layers – from the person who decides on writing a book to the established ones like yourselves, etc.

The different layers of funding will be available to you to do your business through a process that will be created in the Act. The Bill also establishes a system in place to ensure that you can use your intellectual property (IP) to access funding, which is a challenge we have identified that a lot of people in the creative industries face,” Alaita said, adding that he was working with people who are knowledgeable from the private sector in the Bill committee. He was optimistic the Bill would be ready in time for Buhari’s assent before he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

