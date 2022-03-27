CIG partners Polaris Bank, offers mouth watering auto financing

CIG Motors exclusive distributor of the award winning GAC brand has entered into a partnership with Polaris Bank to make vehicle acquisition and ownership affordable to Nigerians via ‘Easy Buy’ Scheme, saying the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme is open to all Nigerians in paid employment in private or public sectors.

The bank and the auto giant announced the scheme at the weekend at a joint press conference in Lagos with improved incentives that will afford customers and prospects the opportunity to acquire affordably priced brand new vehicles.

CIG Chairman, Chief Diana Chen, advised prospective auto patrons to seize the opportunity of the scheme and acquire brand new automobiles that can stand the test of time.

According to her the scheme is launched because “we want more and more people to buy new cars in Nigeria and this will benefit the owners, the industry and the country “.

Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke who signed the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme MoU between Polaris Bank and CIG Motors, expressed delight at the partnership between the bank and the auto firm which he observed will make brand new vehicle acquisition and ownership seamless for Nigerians. “We appreciate Management of CIG Motors for this partnership, as we reiterate that Polaris Bank Easy Buy Scheme offers the most valuable and seamless auto finance opportunity for those who wish to acquire and own brand new cars effortlessly”, Opeke said.

Giving details of the auto finance plan, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna said, “The Easy Buy scheme is a seamless plan for desiring customers – Individual and SMEs.” leveraging our technology capability, processing time is swift, less than 24 hours”.

Mrs. Ihekuna further noted that the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme is to give Polaris Bank customers the opportunity to secure low-interest bank credit for the procurement of at a hugely-discounted CIG Motors’ GAC range of vehicles. “You can now walk into any Polaris Bank branch to apply for credit to buy your choice GAC cars and thereafter, pay conveniently,” she affirmed.

On his part, the General Manager, Sales, CIG Motors, Mr. Jibril Arogundade, he said, “The partnership with Polaris Bank is in line with our strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition, a seamless experience for Nigerians and essentially to assist prospective customers to buy brand new vehicles. “The Polaris Bank/CIG Motors partnership is intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers to take advantage of the offer. What we are simply doing, is to help prospective buyers eliminate the burden of sourcing funds in one fellswoop to buy a new car,” he added. Both establishments brokered the agreement in Lagos to ease challenges associated with securing low interest bank credit to acquire choice cars. The two organisations explained that the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme has a convenient monthly repayment tenor of up to 60 months. While also adding that there is a 0 per cent interest freeze between 6-12 months on the GAC Motors models will apply from date of funds disbursement of the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme which customers would enjoy in addition of free comprehensive insurance for the first year, free vehicle registration and five years’ warranty, among other mouth-watering benefits.

The ‘Easy Buy’ auto scheme offer which is applicable to GAC models which includes; GA4, GS3, GN8, GS4 and GS8 models can be accessed in all CIG Motors accredited dealers nationwide.

While GAC auto models have won various awards including the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards, Polaris Bank, adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year, is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industrydefining products and services to individuals and businesses.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...